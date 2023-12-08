North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cox Mill High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay M. Robinson High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: China Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
