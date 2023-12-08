North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Buncombe County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles D. Owen High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at North Buncombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Weaverville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enka High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clyde A. Erwin High at Avery County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Newland, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
