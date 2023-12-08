We have high school basketball action in Alamance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Burlington School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington Cummings School at Bartlett-Yancey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Yanceyville, NC

Yanceyville, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

Mid-Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Southern Alamance High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Graham High School at Seaforth High School