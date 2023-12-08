North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Alamance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Burlington School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Cummings School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graham High School at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.