The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The 49ers put up an average of 62.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Demon Deacons give up.

Charlotte has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.

The Demon Deacons average 61.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.1 the 49ers give up.

When Wake Forest totals more than 56.1 points, it is 2-2.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 61.4 points, it is 5-2.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers concede.

The 49ers shoot 39.1% from the field, just 1.9 lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Kaia Harrison: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG%

9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Wake Forest Schedule