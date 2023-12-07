Thursday's contest that pits the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-68 in favor of UNC Greensboro, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 80, Eastern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-11.8)

UNC Greensboro (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

UNC Greensboro has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Eastern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 0-4-0. The Spartans have hit the over in five games, while Colonels games have yet to go over.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (116th in college basketball).

UNC Greensboro ranks 238th in college basketball at 32 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

UNC Greensboro makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.5% from long range.

The Spartans' 104.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 213th in college basketball.

UNC Greensboro has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball play), three fewer than the 11.4 it forces on average (245th in college basketball).

