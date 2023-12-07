How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
- In games UNC Greensboro shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.
- The 78.9 points per game the Spartans put up are only 2.6 more points than the Colonels give up (76.3).
- UNC Greensboro has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UNC Greensboro scored 5.6 more points per game (76.1) than it did in road games (70.5).
- Defensively the Spartans were better in home games last year, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 66 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, UNC Greensboro fared better at home last season, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|W 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|W 58-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|W 88-56
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.