The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.

In games UNC Greensboro shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.

The 78.9 points per game the Spartans put up are only 2.6 more points than the Colonels give up (76.3).

UNC Greensboro has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UNC Greensboro scored 5.6 more points per game (76.1) than it did in road games (70.5).

Defensively the Spartans were better in home games last year, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 66 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, UNC Greensboro fared better at home last season, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage away from home.

