Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Aho are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sebastian Aho vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:18 on the ice per game.

Aho has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Aho has a point in 15 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points seven times.

Aho has an assist in 11 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 22 Games 2 22 Points 1 8 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

