North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Nash County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kerr-Vance Academy at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
