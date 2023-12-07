Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Nash County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kerr-Vance Academy at Faith Christian School