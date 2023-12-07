Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. If you're thinking about a bet on Necas against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Martin Necas vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 17:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

In six of 25 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Necas has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 2 18 Points 1 7 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

