Hurricanes vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 7
The Carolina Hurricanes' (14-10-1) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Calgary Flames (10-12-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jacob Markstrom
|G
|Out
|Finger
Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 82 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the eighth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Flames Season Insights
- With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- Calgary has given up 84 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
Hurricanes vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Flames (+100)
|6
