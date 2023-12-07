The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.9 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 59.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.9 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.
  • FGCU's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 57.9 points.
  • The Eagles put up 70.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 84.6 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
  • The Eagles are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (45.1%).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Eagles have conceded.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Ashley Hawkins: 14.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Lauren Bailey: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
  • Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
  • Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 39.3 FG%
  • Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 90-78 TD Arena
11/26/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 64-47 Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Furman L 73-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/7/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/15/2023 Appalachian State - Paul Porter Arena

