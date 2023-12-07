The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.9 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 59.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.9 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.

FGCU's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 57.9 points.

The Eagles put up 70.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 84.6 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

The Eagles are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (45.1%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Eagles have conceded.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

14.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lauren Bailey: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 39.3 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 39.3 FG% Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

