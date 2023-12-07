How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.9 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 59.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.9 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.
- FGCU's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Eagles put up 70.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 84.6 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
- The Eagles are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (45.1%).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Eagles have conceded.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 14.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lauren Bailey: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 39.3 FG%
- Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 90-78
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 64-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Furman
|L 73-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/15/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.