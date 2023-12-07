The Clemson Tigers (5-4) hit the court against the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ACC action.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 75.5 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 70.9 the Tigers give up.

Duke is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Clemson has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.

The Tigers average 75 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.9 the Blue Devils allow.

When Clemson puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 5-2.

Duke has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

The Tigers are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede to opponents (37.3%).

The Blue Devils shoot 44.1% from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Tigers concede.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Taina Mair: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Reigan Richardson: 13.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

13.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Ashlon Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Jadyn Donovan: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.3 FG%

Duke Schedule