How to Watch the Duke vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (5-4) hit the court against the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ACC action.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils' 75.5 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 70.9 the Tigers give up.
- Duke is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
- Clemson has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Tigers average 75 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.9 the Blue Devils allow.
- When Clemson puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 5-2.
- Duke has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.
- The Tigers are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede to opponents (37.3%).
- The Blue Devils shoot 44.1% from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Tigers concede.
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Taina Mair: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Reigan Richardson: 13.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Ashlon Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
- Jadyn Donovan: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.3 FG%
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 93-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|W 72-65
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|South Carolina
|L 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/7/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
