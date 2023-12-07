Duke vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and Clemson Tigers (5-4) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Blue Devils lost their most recent matchup 77-61 against South Carolina on Sunday.
Duke vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 76, Clemson 66
Duke Schedule Analysis
- When the Blue Devils beat the Richmond Spiders, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-53 on November 6, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
Duke 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 54) on November 6
- 66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 55) on November 14
- 72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 56) on November 30
- 88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on November 9
- 93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Taina Mair: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Reigan Richardson: 13.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Ashlon Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
- Jadyn Donovan: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.3 FG%
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils put up 75.5 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per contest (136th in college basketball). They have a +109 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
