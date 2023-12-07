North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dare County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Dare County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dare County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manteo High School at Cape Hatteras Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Buxton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.