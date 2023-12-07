The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) will meet the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Charlotte Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Kaia Harrison: 11 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Malaya Cowles: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Madisyn Jordan: 9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

