There is one game featuring a Big South team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!