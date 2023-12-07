North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashe County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ashe County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton- Conover High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
