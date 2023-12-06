The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Kevin Miller: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Sallis: 19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marqus Marion: 1.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers Players to Watch

Miller: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Carr: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK Hildreth: 17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sallis: 19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marion: 1.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 68.4 266th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 61.1 11th 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 33.9 58th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th 143rd 13.5 Assists 15.1 46th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.