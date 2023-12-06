Wake Forest vs. Rutgers December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Kevin Miller: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marqus Marion: 1.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Rutgers AVG
|Rutgers Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|11th
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
