Wednesday's contest between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) going head to head at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rutgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 70, Wake Forest 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-0.5)

Rutgers (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Wake Forest has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while Rutgers' ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Demon Deacons have a 3-3-1 record hitting the over, while games involving the Scarlet Knights have a record of 1-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons average 78.9 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 72.7 per contest (216th in college basketball). They have a +43 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Wake Forest pulls down 29.4 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 33.0 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.6 boards per game.

Wake Forest connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball) while shooting 36.1% from deep (96th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 33.8%.

The Demon Deacons' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 92.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 250th in college basketball.

Wake Forest has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (77th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

