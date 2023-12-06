How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 67.1 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 54.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- UNC Greensboro has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.
- North Carolina has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Tar Heels record 16 more points per game (67.3) than the Spartans allow (51.3).
- North Carolina is 5-3 when scoring more than 51.3 points.
- UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Tar Heels shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.
- The Spartans shoot 42.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Tar Heels allow.
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.5 FG%
- Jayde Gamble: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 59.5 FG%
- Isys Grady: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Nasia Powell: 6.1 PTS, 40 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Montreat
|W 75-46
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 64-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 65-59
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
