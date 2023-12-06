The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) will meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Greensboro Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Deja Kelly: 14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 12.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Indya Nivar: 8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Lexi Donarski: 11.5 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.