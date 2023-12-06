The Charlotte Hornets, with Terry Rozier, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 123-117 loss against the Timberwolves, Rozier tallied 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Rozier, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 22.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 Assists 6.5 6.6 PRA -- 32.9 PR -- 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.2



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Rozier has made 8.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 102.0 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Bulls have allowed 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.4 assists per game, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 37 23 8 1 3 0 2 1/26/2023 35 28 5 2 4 1 4

