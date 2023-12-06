The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curry Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose's 63.1 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 68.1 the Royals give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, Presbyterian is 3-0.

Queens (NC)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.

The Royals put up 66.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.8 the Blue Hose allow.

When Queens (NC) puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 4-2.

Presbyterian is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Royals are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Hose allow to opponents (34.3%).

The Blue Hose's 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.5 higher than the Royals have given up.

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 17.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)

17.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70) Jordyn Weaver: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54.2 FG%

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54.2 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Amari Davis: 4.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%

4.6 PTS, 35.7 FG% Alexandria Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

