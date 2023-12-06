Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pitt County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayden-Grifton High School at Eastern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeastern High School at Farmville Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Farmville, NC

Farmville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fike High School at J.H. Rose High School