Paul George and the rest of the Los Angeles Clippers will be matching up versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 113-112 win versus the Warriors, George had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on George's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Paul George Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.5 23.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.3 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.8 PRA -- 33.6 34.5 PR -- 29.3 29.7 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.3



Paul George Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, George has made 8.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.4 threes per game, or 25.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

George's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Clippers average 101.2 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 110.4 points per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, giving up 10.9 makes per game.

Paul George vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 37 6 8 4 0 1 1 11/14/2023 40 35 7 3 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.