The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, on a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Wednesday, December 6 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Hurricanes' offense has put up 35 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 28 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (15.6%). They are 6-3-1 over those contests.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Oilers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-115)

Oilers (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (14-9-1 overall) have posted a record of 4-1-5 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Carolina has earned 11 points (5-2-1) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Carolina failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Hurricanes have earned 29 points in their 18 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 7-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 13-6-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.38 8th 29th 3.59 Goals Allowed 3.21 18th 3rd 33.4 Shots 34.6 1st 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 24.7 1st 6th 26.58% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 19th 78.16% Penalty Kill % 77.22% 21st

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

