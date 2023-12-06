The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) meet the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NC State Rank NC State AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 41st 77.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st 202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 54th 34.0 Rebounds 29.7 294th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 204th 12.7 Assists 13.5 143rd 8th 9.1 Turnovers 14.1 338th

