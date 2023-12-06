The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-26.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-26.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

NC State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Hawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate NC State considerably higher (60th in the country) than the computer rankings do (93rd).

NC State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

