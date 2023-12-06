How to Watch NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolfpack have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- NC State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 225th.
- The 78.4 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 0.3 more points than the Hawks allow (78.1).
- When NC State puts up more than 78.1 points, it is 4-1.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State scored 83.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wolfpack were better at home last year, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- In home games, NC State sunk 1.0 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Frost Bank Center
