North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayetteville Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.