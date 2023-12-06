The Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman and the Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Rogers Place.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho has recorded eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 11.6%. This places him among the leaders for Carolina with 22 total points (0.9 per game).

Seth Jarvis is a top scorer for Carolina, with 19 total points this season. In 24 games, he has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Teravainen has 11 goals and seven assists for Edmonton.

In the crease, Frederik Andersen has an .894 save percentage (44th in the league), with 127 total saves, while conceding 15 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-1-0 record between the posts for Carolina this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (29 points), via registered 10 goals and 19 assists.

Connor McDavid has eight goals and 21 assists, equaling 29 points (1.3 per game).

Hyman has posted 12 goals and 12 assists for Edmonton.

Calvin Pickard (0-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .889% save percentage (51st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.38 8th 29th 3.59 Goals Allowed 3.21 17th 3rd 33.4 Shots 34.6 1st 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 24.7 1st 6th 26.58% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 19th 78.16% Penalty Kill % 77.22% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.