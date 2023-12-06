We have high school basketball action in Harnett County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Western Harnett High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School at Spring Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Seven Springs, NC

Seven Springs, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at East Surry High School