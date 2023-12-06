The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) go up against the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • In games Gardner-Webb shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 140th.
  • The 74.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs average are 8.0 fewer points than the Terriers allow (82.0).
  • Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.0 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Gardner-Webb played better at home last season, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 64.0 per game on the road.
  • In home games, the Runnin' Bulldogs surrendered 1.0 more points per game (65.8) than in away games (64.8).
  • When playing at home, Gardner-Webb made 0.6 more threes per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Limestone W 92-51 Paul Porter Arena
11/29/2023 @ Queens L 83-80 Curry Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina W 82-77 Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford - Paul Porter Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville - Paul Porter Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State - Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

