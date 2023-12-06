The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) go up against the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

In games Gardner-Webb shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 140th.

The 74.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs average are 8.0 fewer points than the Terriers allow (82.0).

Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.0 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Gardner-Webb played better at home last season, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 64.0 per game on the road.

In home games, the Runnin' Bulldogs surrendered 1.0 more points per game (65.8) than in away games (64.8).

When playing at home, Gardner-Webb made 0.6 more threes per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule