There is high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 6

4:15 PM ET on December 6 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Clover Garden School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Burlington, NC

Burlington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 6

8:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A

Northwest Piedmont 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at Eastern Guilford High School