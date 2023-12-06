Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 6?
Will Dmitry Orlov find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Orlov stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Orlov averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.