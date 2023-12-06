The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) visit the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after losing three straight road games. The Wildcats are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 130.5.

Davidson vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -13.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Betting Records & Stats

Davidson's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 130.5 points four times.

The average total in Davidson's outings this year is 140.5, 10 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Davidson's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Campbell's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Davidson vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 4 66.7% 71.8 133.8 68.8 132.3 135.2 Campbell 2 28.6% 62 133.8 63.5 132.3 130.2

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).

Davidson is 4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Davidson vs. Campbell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0 Campbell 3-4-0 1-1 2-5-0

Davidson vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Campbell 7-8 Home Record 8-6 6-6 Away Record 4-10 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

