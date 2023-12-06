The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) will play the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Angelo Brizzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Bobby Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Players to Watch

Huffman: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Skogman: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brizzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson vs. Campbell Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 252nd 70.4 Points Scored 60.2 351st 39th 61.4 Points Allowed 65.0 87th 132nd 35.0 Rebounds 28.2 330th 194th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.0 310th 128th 8.0 3pt Made 5.2 325th 210th 12.8 Assists 11.0 289th 52nd 9.8 Turnovers 13.5 275th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.