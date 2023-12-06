The Davidson Wildcats (5-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. Campbell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Campbell Betting Trends

Davidson has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.

Campbell is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Fighting Camels games have hit the over.

