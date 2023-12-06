How to Watch Davidson vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (5-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Saint Bonaventure vs Niagara (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Memphis vs VCU (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- UMass vs Towson (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
- In games Davidson shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Fighting Camels are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 270th.
- The 71.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 8.3 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).
- Davidson is 5-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson scored 71.4 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.3.
- In home games, Davidson made 7.0 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 89-55
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|W 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wright State
|W 82-73
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/6/2023
|Campbell
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.