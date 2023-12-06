The Davidson Wildcats (5-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
  • In games Davidson shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 270th.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 8.3 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).
  • Davidson is 5-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson scored 71.4 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.3.
  • In home games, Davidson made 7.0 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte W 85-81 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Wright State W 82-73 John M. Belk Arena
12/6/2023 Campbell - John M. Belk Arena
12/9/2023 Miami (OH) - John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate - John M. Belk Arena

