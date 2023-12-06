North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Catawba County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fred T. Foard High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.