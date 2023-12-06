Campbell vs. Davidson December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (3-2) meet the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Campbell vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Campbell Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Davidson Players to Watch
Campbell vs. Davidson Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|252nd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|60.2
|351st
|39th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|65
|87th
|132nd
|35
|Rebounds
|28.2
|330th
|194th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|310th
|128th
|8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|325th
|210th
|12.8
|Assists
|11
|289th
|52nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|13.5
|275th
