The Davidson Wildcats (5-3) will host the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. Campbell matchup.

Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Campbell vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Campbell has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Fighting Camels have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Davidson has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

