The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) will visit the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Campbell has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels rank 314th.
  • The Fighting Camels put up an average of 62 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.8 points, Campbell is 1-1.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Campbell averaged 1.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (68.1).
  • The Fighting Camels conceded 66.2 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.
  • Campbell made more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Citadel W 65-58 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Jacksonville L 62-48 Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Southern Virginia W 87-56 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/6/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/12/2023 Pfeiffer - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Saint Augustine's - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

