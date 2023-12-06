Brandon Miller's Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Miller posted 14 points and two blocks in a 123-117 loss against the Timberwolves.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Miller, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.8 Assists -- 2.0 2.2 PRA -- 20.5 21.1 PR -- 18.5 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Miller has made 5.5 shots per game, which accounts for 11.4% of his team's total makes.

Miller is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Miller's Hornets average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 113.1 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls have given up 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 27.4 per contest, 23rd in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 14.7 makes per game, 29th in the league.

