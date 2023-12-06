North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Alamance County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bartlett-Yancey High School at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Cummings School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Burlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
