ACC teams will take the court across five games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Lafayette Leopards squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Long Island Sharks at Virginia Tech Hokies 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network Extra UNC Greensboro Spartans at North Carolina Tar Heels 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network Extra UMass Minutewomen at Boston College Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network X Lafayette Leopards at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network Extra Rider Broncs at Virginia Cavaliers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network X

