Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Wilson County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sallie B Howard School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Beddingfield High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Fike High School