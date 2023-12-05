The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 11:30 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up 6.7 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Catamounts allow (63.4).
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.
  • Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.7 points.
  • The 58.5 points per game the Catamounts record are 10.3 fewer points than the Spartans give up (68.8).
  • South Carolina Upstate is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Spartans concede.
  • The Spartans shoot 39.8% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Catamounts concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 9.5 PTS, 52.2 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%
  • Tyja Beans: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
  • Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
  • Audrey Meyers: 6.9 PTS, 57.5 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 69-58 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia State L 90-57 Ramsey Center
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 60-41 Ramsey Center
12/5/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville - Ramsey Center
12/15/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena

