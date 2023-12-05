Western Carolina vs. High Point December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will meet the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Duke Miles: 15.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
Western Carolina vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
