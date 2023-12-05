Tuesday's contest between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) going head to head at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 65-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET on December 5.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Catamounts suffered a 60-41 loss to Presbyterian.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 65, Western Carolina 58

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on November 16, the Catamounts picked up their best win of the season, a 54-43 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Catamounts are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Western Carolina has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 9.5 PTS, 52.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 52.2 FG% Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%

7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Audrey Meyers: 6.9 PTS, 57.5 FG%

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (scoring 58.5 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball while allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 165th in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential overall.

The Catamounts are posting 62 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 55 points per contest.

Western Carolina is allowing 61 points per game this season at home, which is 4.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (65.8).

